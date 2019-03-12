Man Accused of Stabbing Girlfriend More Than 30 Times at Neighbor’s Lawn in Temple City Sentenced to Prison

A man charged with attempted murder for repeatedly stabbing his girlfriend at her neighbor’s lawn in Temple City in 2017 could spend the rest of his life behind bars, authorities announced Tuesday.

Matthew Fay Echauri, 25, of Arcadia, was sentenced to 10 years in addition to life in state prison with the possibility of parole, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. The judge also imposed a 10-year criminal protective order for the victim, who was 18 at the time of the attack.

A jury in February found Echauri guilty of one count each of attempted murder and mayhem and two counts of dissuading a witness from reporting a crime with force and violence.

Prosecutors said on the afternoon of March 2, 2017, Echauri started stabbing the victim on the back while walking away from him during an argument in front of her Temple City home.

He stabbed her more than 30 times, including in the head, face and body, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

The man subsequently fled the scene. Deputies found the injured teenager on the sidewalk just before 5 p.m. and identified Echauri as the perpetrator, the Pasadena Star-News reported.

Two days later, while in custody, Echauri called and threatened the victim not to cooperate with law enforcement, a witness testified.

In addition to the four felony counts, a jury also determined that Echauri used a deadly and dangerous weapon, a knife, and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury under circumstances involving domestic violence.

