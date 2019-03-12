Mom’s Boyfriend — a Convicted Child Abuser — Charged With Murder in Killing of Trinity Love Jones

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man identified by family members as the boyfriend of a woman whose slain 9-year-old daughter was found partially stuffed in a duffel bag in Hacienda Heights has been charged with murder, authorities announced Tuesday.

Emiel Hunt, 38, is scheduled to be arraigned at a Pomona courthouse sometime on Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.

Hunt allegedly killed Trinity Loves Jones on or about March 1, roughly four days before her body was discovered, prosecutors said in a news release.

He was arrested on Saturday and is being held on $2 million bail, according to jail records.

Family members of the young victim told KTLA on Monday that Hunt is the boyfriend of the Trinity's mother, Taquesta Graham.

They said that Graham was also being held on $2 million bail. It was unclear whether she was in custody, however, as a search of L.A. County inmate records on Tuesday morning did not show anyone matching her name.

Graham is a registered sex offender, having been convicted in 2009 of enticing a minor female for prostitution, according to the Megan's Law website. She was last released in 2016 and reported to be living in Santa Fe Springs.

Hunt was also previously convicted of child abuse in San Diego County back in 2005, according to the criminal complaint. He faces a possible maximum sentence of 50 years to life if convicted.

Authorities confirmed his arrest on Tuesday, exactly one week after the girl's body was discovered by L.A. County maintenance workers at the bottom of an embankment.

One of the workers, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA in a brief but emotional interview on Monday that they were trimming trees in the area when they noticed a duffel bag.

"We seen the little girl's head, but at that point, we thought it was a little boy because you couldn't really see, like, everything," he said. "She was covered up with grass, like the bush was kind of covering her hair, and then she was wrapped up in a blanket, and she was stuffed in a duffel bag."

He described the girl's face as being peaceful, almost as if she were asleep.

Fighting back tears, the man told KTLA the first thing he thought of when they made the grim discovery was his own children. He became overcome with emotion at that point and the interview ended.

Trinity's death has been ruled a homicide by the county coroner's office, though authorities remain tight-lipped about how she died. Investigators have indicated they found no obvious signs of trauma on her body.

In a statement Sunday, sheriff's investigators said more information would be released later this week during a news conference. They did not specify a date.