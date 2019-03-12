Mumford and Sons Giveaway

With their third album to debut at #1, Mumford and Sons have solidified themselves in the pantheon of alternative rock. Now the U.K. quartet is heading for Los Angeles for a night of arena rock anthems you’ll never forget. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News or the KTLA 5 News at 10p on Thursday, March 14th for your chance to win two tickets see Mumford and Sons at Banc of California Stadium on Saturday August 3rd . Tickets are on sale Friday March 15th at livenation.com. Don’t miss your chance to see one of your favorite bands take their music in amazing new sonic directions.

Already have the code word? You can also enter below:

The “Short Code” to enter below is 515151

