Nazi Flyers Posted at Newport Harbor High School Following Outrage Over Students’ Swastika Party

Anti-Semitic fliers with Nazi symbols were posted around Newport Harbor High School over the weekend, roughly a week after a viral photo showed students posed in a Nazi salute while gathered around a swastika formed by red cups during a house party.

Police received a call from school officials Sunday reporting that at least 10 fliers, each 8 by 11 inches — some bearing swastikas — had been put up around the Newport Beach campus. Authorities think the fliers were plastered around the campus late Saturday or early Sunday. Police are investigating.

Principal Sean Boulton wrote in a statement to parents that the posters were immediately removed when school officials found them Sunday morning.

“Again, we condemn all acts of anti-Semitism and hate in all their forms,” he wrote. “We will continue to be vigilant with our stance, and the care of our students and staff.”

