Newport Beach Consultant Who Was Alleged Mastermind Behind College Admissions Scam Pleads Guilty

Posted 1:43 PM, March 12, 2019
William "Rick" Singer leaves Boston Federal Court after being charged with racketeering conspiracy, money laundering conspiracy, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of justice on March 12, 2019 in Boston, Mass. (Credit: Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

William “Rick” Singer promised to help high school students get into elite colleges that seemed unattainable given their grades and test scores.

He operated out of a $1.5-million Mediterranean-style home in Newport Beach.

But federal prosecutors said he used fraud, lies and bribes to make those college dreams come true.

In federal court in Boston on Tuesday, Singer pleaded guilty to charges of racketeering, money laundering, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to defraud the United States in what authorities said was a scheme that funneled millions of dollars from parents to suborned university officials and coaches through a sham charity and tutoring center.

