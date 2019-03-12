× Oakland Councilwoman to Speak on Son’s Fatal Shooting Near USC

An Oakland councilwoman planned to speak at the University of Southern California alongside local officials on Tuesday morning days after her son, a 21-year-old student at the school, was fatally shot at a nearby strip mall.

Los Angeles police has not announced an arrest in the death of Victor McElhaney in what university officials described as a “failed robbery attempt” that happened Sunday around 12:20 a.m. at Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard.

According to investigators, three to four men in their 20s shot the victim before fleeing the scene in a vehicle. Police said McElhaney was with eight friends at the time, but nobody else was hurt.

Crews responded to the scene and transported the 21-year-old to a hospital, where he died of his injuries around 11 a.m. that day.

His mother, Oakland Councilwoman Lynette McElhaney, said her son had been “pursuing his lifelong love of music” as a senior at USC.

The victim mentored young musicians in Oakland before transferring from Cal State East Bay to USC in 2017 as a Jazz Studies major, the Los Angeles Times reported. He also advocated for gun control, supporting his mother’s efforts to help create Oakland’s Department of Violence Prevention.

Lynette McElhaney, LAPD Deputy Chief Regina Scott and USC officials were scheduled to address the media at the campus at 10 a.m. Tuesday.