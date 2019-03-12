Olivia Jade Giannulli, Daughter of Actress Lori Loughlin, After Getting Into USC: ‘I Don’t Really Care About School’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Olivia Jade Giannulli, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin and a social media influencer, posted a video saying she doesn't really care about school after being accepted to USC last year, apparently because her parents paid thousands of dollars for her to get into the prestigious university.

In a video posted to her popular YouTube page on Aug. 18, 2018, Giannulli said balancing her career and her first year of college was going to be tough.

“The whole college thing, yup, I’m going," she starts off in the video, which was presented as a Q & A with her followers.

"With work, it’s going to be hard. Like my first week of school, I am leaving to go to Fiji for work, and then I’ll be in New York a bunch this year for work, and traveling to different countries because I am creating something with this country and that’s for work. So I don’t know how much of school I’m going to attend, but I’m gonna go in and talk to my deans and everyone and hope that I can try and balance it all. But I do want the experience of, like, game days, partying … I don’t really care about school.”

The video was viewed nearly 803,000 times. Her YouTube page, in which she vlogs about makeup, dating and college parties, has almost two million subscribers.

Loughlin and her husband allegedly gave $500,000 to have their two daughters labeled as recruits to the USC crew team, even though neither participated in the sport. Giannulli, 19, attends USC. Loughlin, who rose to fame for her role in "Full House," is one of 50 people charged in the entrance-exam cheating scam involving other elite schools.

Consulting company founder Rick Singer pleaded guilty to running the cheating scam after the charges were announced Tuesday.

Federal authorities said "Operation Varsity Blues" is the biggest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the U.S. Justice Department, with the parents accused of paying an estimated $25 million in bribes.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.