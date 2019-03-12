× Suspect Arrested in Severe Beating of Man in Wheelchair in Santa Ana

A man was arrested after allegedly beating a 63-year-old man in a wheelchair in Santa Ana on Sunday morning.

Police said a witness called 911 as they saw a man, later identified as 33-year-old Vittorio Roland Froncillo, beating another man in a wheelchair in the 3700 block of South Bristol Street around 7 a.m. Sunday.

The witness said the attacker then fled the scene on foot, leaving the victim bleeding heavily from the head.

Orange County Fire Authority Medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Police said the victim suffered severe head injuries and “remains in grave condition.”

Officers arrived and located Froncillo, who attempted to run, but was caught after a short foot chase. The witness positively identified Froncillo as the attacker.

Froncillo was booked into the Santa Ana jail for the charge of attempted murder.

Santa Ana Police Department Homicide Detectives ask anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to please contact Corporal M. Lemmon at MLemmon@santa-ana.org or 714-245-8340.