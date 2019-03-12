The News Director’s Office: Football, Fitness, Food, & French Bulldogs with Jesse Palmer

Jesse Palmer stops by the News Director’s Office and chats about “The 4 F’s”: football, fitness, food & French Bulldogs.” He talks about his time as a professional athlete, and how that led him to a career in broadcasting and hosting. He also shares how he manages to stay healthy and why he’s obsessed with his French Bulldog, Tuuli. Jesse also talks about his work on DailyMailTV and his time on The Bachelor.

