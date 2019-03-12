USC, UCLA Students React to Bribery Scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Campuses like USC and UCLA are part of a nationwide investigation alleging college admissions fraud.

Dozens of people linked to the scheme include celebrities, and high profile coaches.

UCLA men’s soccer coach Jorge Salcedo has been placed on leave after being accused of accepting $200,000 in bribes.

"I think that UCLA has a standard of academic integrity that students are expected to uphold, and so I think that at least when it comes to, in terms of, our coaches here and our faculty members, that they should be upholding the same standards," UCLA student Jade McVay said.

Some students visibly frustrated learning of the alleged scam.

"It’s just absolutely ridiculous how people with money think that they can cheat their way into a school. Everyone here, like, didn’t buy our way in, so you probably don’t deserve to be here," UCLA student Ale Andres said.

Tuesday evening students received an email from UCLA’s chancellor that reads, in part: “Honesty, integrity and fairness are core values at UCLA and admission to UCLA is a notable accomplishment that cannot be bought by any individual, no matter how wealthy, prominent or powerful. Once here, our students work extraordinarily hard to fulfill the highest standards of academic and athletic excellence.”

USC fired two top athletic department heads for their alleged roles in racketeering conspiracy.

Campus officials sent KTLA a statement.