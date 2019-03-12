Video Shows Ulta Manager Confronting Suspected Shoplifter in Seal Beach; 2 Arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two men were arrested in connection with a robbery caught-on-video at a beauty store in Seal Beach over the weekend, police said.

Footage from the security cameras at the Ulta Beauty inside The Shops At Rossmoor mall show the store's manager confronting and attempting to detain one of the men as he walked out the door Sunday.

The man had entered the shop at 12339 Seal Beach Blvd. shortly after 3 p.m. and began pulling items off the shelves and loading them into a shopping basket, Seal Beach police said in a news release.

A store employee can be seen monitoring him as he shops around for about a minute and a half.

After he made his way to the exit with several products in tow, mostly perfumes and colognes, the store's manager attempted to physically restrain him, according to police and the surveillance video.

But the thief was able to escape and got into a getaway car, officials said.

Ulta's staff was able to describe the vehicle to authorities, who tracked its location.

Police subsequently arrested 22-year-old Isaiah Gurley and 20-year-old Nicholas Ray, both of Long Beach, on suspicion of robbery.

Both men were scheduled to appear in court Wednesday, inmate records show.