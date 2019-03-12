× William H. Macy Spoke of Daughter’s Applications Stress Before Wife Was Indicted in College Admissions Bribery Scam

William H. Macy talked about his daughter’s “stressful” college application process earlier this year.

The actor’s comments came two months before his wife, Felicity Huffman, was among more than 30 parents charged in a sweeping college admissions bribery scam.

Macy said in the January interview with Parade magazine that his family was “in the thick of college application time, which is so stressful.”

Huffman was one of 13 people, including actress Lori Loughlin, taken into custody Tuesday in Los Angeles. Authorities have not said why Macy wasn’t charged.

Court documents say Huffman paid $15,000 she disguised as a charitable donation so her daughter could partake in the college entrance cheating scam.

Authorities say it is the largest college admissions scam ever prosecuted by the Department of Justice.