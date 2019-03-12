BREAKING: Mother’s Boyfriend Charged With Murder in Killing of Trinity Love Jones

Woman Fatally Shot in El Segundo Area

Posted 10:52 AM, March 12, 2019,

A woman was fatally shot in the El Segundo area Tuesday morning, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials said.

The shooting occurred about 8:15 a.m. along the 1400 block of East Imperial Highway, in an unincorporated area of Los Angeles, officials said in a news alert.

It is unclear what led up to the fatal shooting, and homicide detectives are responding to the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the department’s homicide bureau at 323-890-5500.

