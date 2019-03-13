1 Hurt After Tesla, Prison Bus Collide in Downtown San Diego

A San Diego Sheriff's Department bus is seen after it was involved in a crash with a Tesla in downtown San Diego on March 13, 2019. (Credit: KSWB)

A bus transporting prisoners and a Tesla were involved in a crash in downtown San Diego Wednesday afternoon, according to KTLA sister station KSWB in San Diego.

Traffic was blocked after the vehicles collided around 3 p.m. at the intersection of Sixth Avenue and A Street.

The heavily trafficked area, near the 5 Freeway and Highway 163, fully reopened after about an hour, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

About 15 inmates were aboard the bus at the time, and one was injured, fire officials told KSWB.

There was no immediate word on whether the Tesla had its autopilot feature engaged.

Video of the white, four-door electric car captured by KNSD showed its front right bumper and fender were scraped but the vehicle had not sustained significant damage.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the Tesla only had two doors.

