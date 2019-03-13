× 4 Alleged Gang Members Arrested in Connection With Fatal Shooting in Artesia

Four alleged gang members were arrested in connection with back-to-back shootings in Artesia over the weekend, one of which was fatal, officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a call about a double shooting on March 9 when they spotted the suspect vehicle in the area of Cheshire Street.

The deputies contacted the four men in the vehicle and the suspects were eventually arrested after evidence linking them to the crime was found, officials said in an updated news release Wednesday.

Officials said the men allegedly encountered a rival gang member on the corner of 168th Street and Clarkdale Avenue. An argument ensued and both parties fired gunshots, officials said.

The suspects drove away from the area and the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

About 20 minutes later, the men returned to the area of the first shooting. One of the men inside the vehicle fired at a person who was walking along the 1100 block of Arkansas Street, officials said.

The victim, who authorities said appeared to be “at the wrong place at the wrong time” was taken to a hospital where he later died, officials said. The second victim has not been identified.

A handgun was found at the scene of the arrest, officials said.

The suspects are all from Norwalk and they were described as documented gang members.

They were identified as Anthony Martinez Garibo, 19, Adrian Nunez, 18, Danny Orozco, 19, Isaac Miranda, 18.

All four suspects were charged with murder, attempted murder and shooting from a vehicle, officials said.