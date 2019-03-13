9th Circuit Judges Appear Skeptical of Trump Administration Challenge to California’s Sanctuary Laws

Posted 12:44 PM, March 13, 2019, by , Updated at 12:47PM, March 13, 2019
A view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 12, 2017 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A view of the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 12, 2017 in San Francisco. (Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A federal appeals court appeared skeptical Wednesday of efforts by the Trump administration to throw out California’s sanctuary laws.

During a hearing, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considered an appeal of a lower-court decision upholding most of the package of state laws.

The judges appeared unlikely to block the centerpiece of the package — a law that prohibits police and sheriff’s officials from notifying immigration authorities of the release dates of immigrant inmates.

Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., appointed by President George W. Bush, acknowledged that the law made the work of immigration agents more difficult, but he suggested it was not illegal.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.