9th Circuit Judges Appear Skeptical of Trump Administration Challenge to California's Sanctuary Laws

A federal appeals court appeared skeptical Wednesday of efforts by the Trump administration to throw out California’s sanctuary laws.

During a hearing, a three-judge panel of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals considered an appeal of a lower-court decision upholding most of the package of state laws.

The judges appeared unlikely to block the centerpiece of the package — a law that prohibits police and sheriff’s officials from notifying immigration authorities of the release dates of immigrant inmates.

Judge Milan D. Smith Jr., appointed by President George W. Bush, acknowledged that the law made the work of immigration agents more difficult, but he suggested it was not illegal.

