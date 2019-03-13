Search for Swimmer Who Went Missing Near Santa Monica Pier Enters 2nd Day

Officials have resumed a search for a swimmer who went missing Tuesday morning from a Santa Monica beach, sheriff’s officials said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was last seen about 11 a.m. Tuesday near Lifeguard Tower 9, about a mile north of the Santa Monica Pier, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

LAFD officials said their lifeguards responded after a report of a swimmer in distress, but “the swimmer had submerged” by the time rescuers arrived.

High winds and waves cut Tuesday’s search short, with efforts ending about 2:20 p.m. But the Fire Department’s marine technical search team remained on the shore, scanning the area with sonar.

