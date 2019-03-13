Airbnb Loses Another Legal Challenge to Santa Monica’s Strict Short-Term Rental Rules

A screen showing the logo for lodging service Airbnb is seen on a computer screen in the company's offices in Paris on April 21, 2015.(Credit: Martin Bureau/AFP/Getty Images)

Short-term rental sites Airbnb and HomeAway have again lost a legal challenge to an ordinance enacted by a popular Southern California tourist city.

A 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled Wednesday that a lower court properly dismissed the challenge for failure to state a claim against seaside Santa Monica.

The city’s ordinance imposed several obligations on the rental sites, including refraining from booking properties that are not licensed and listed on a city registry.

The appellate panel rejected a claim that the ordinance violates a 1996 federal law protecting internet companies from liability for posting third-party content, and does not violate the First Amendment.

The claims were dismissed in June by a U.S. District Court judge. The appeal was argued before a three-judge panel in Pasadena last October.

