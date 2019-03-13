× Butterflies Called Painted Ladies Are Migrating by the Millions Across California

Perhaps you spotted them on La Cienega, flitting north by the thousands near the Westfield Mall.

Maybe you saw them in Santa Anita, crossing a quiet residential street in a thick, fluttering line.

You may have even commuted with hundreds of them along the 105 freeway, where they furiously flapped their small wings as if they were trying to catch a flight at Los Angeles International Airport.

Those black-and-orange insects that seem to be everywhere you look in Southern California aren’t monarchs and they aren’t moths. They are called Painted Ladies, and these butterflies are migrating by the millions across the state.

A deep dive on those dusty orange butterflies that have taken over LA. https://t.co/8vSaxWxVxs — Deborah Netburn (@DeborahNetburn) March 12, 2019