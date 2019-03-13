1 Person Hospitalized When Scaffolding Falls Amid High Winds in Hollywood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

At least one person was injured when the scaffolding surrounding an apartment building in Hollywood came crashing down amid gusty winds Wednesday morning.

The incident was reported in the 6700 block of West Selma Avenue at about 2 a.m.

“Scaffolding from the building came down on us because of wind gusts,” said Leman, who was at the scene when the incident occurred.

One man was hurt “pretty bad” and appeared to be having seizures after getting hit in the head by the scaffolding, Leman said.

Emergency personnel could be seen treating a man who was transported to a local hospital.

Crews were out working Wednesday morning to clean up and secure the scaffolding around the building, which appeared to still be under construction.

The incident occurred during a period of gusty winds in the area. A wind advisory was in place for portions of the San Fernando Valley through 9 a.m. Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

High Wind Warnings were also in place Wednesday morning for the Antelope, Ventura and Los Angeles county valleys. The wind warning was set to expire at 8 a.m.

Officials have warned about the possibility of downed power lines and trees during these periods of high winds.