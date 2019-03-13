Author, speaker and performance expert Steven Griffith joined us live with tips from his new book “The Time Cleanse - A Proven System to Eliminate Wasted Time, Realize Your Full Potential and Reinvest in what Matters Most.” The book is available on amazon You can also go to his website.
Author Steven Griffith Talks About His New Book ‘The Time Cleanse’
-
Babe Ruth’s Last Surviving Daughter Dies in Nevada at 102
-
Nutrition Trends to Watch for in 2019 With Author Max Lugavere
-
Dr. Gundry’s ‘The Plant Paradox Quick & Easy,’ Lose Weight, Feel Great and Live Lectin Free
-
O.C. DA Finds Officers Acted Lawfully in Fatal Shootings of Patient Attacking Therapist, Man in Parking Garage
-
‘Green Book’ Claims Oscar Despite Controversy
-
-
Best Picture Oscar Win by ‘Green Book’ Prompts Debate, Leaves Many Frustrated
-
Reverse Aging With Jillian Michaels’ New Book ‘The Six Keys’
-
Stanley Donen, Director of ‘Singin’ in the Rain,’ Dies at 94
-
Author Hillary Frank Talks About Her New Book, ‘Weird Parenting Wins’
-
Russell Baker, 2-Time Pulitzer Prize Winner and Host of ‘Masterpiece Theatre,’ Dies at 93
-
-
‘The Dash Diet Mediterranean Solution’ With Dietitian and Author Marla Heller
-
Spielberg’s Push Against Netflix at the Oscars Hits a Nerve
-
County Wants Authority Over Flood-Control Channels on L.A. River Owned by U.S. Government