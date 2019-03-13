Ever wonder who programs your favorite playlists? We got to go behind the scenes at Apple Music and talk to Zane Lowe, a DJ and Creative Director at Apple Music. Apple Music has over 50 million paying subscribers and it's luring folks away from Spotify and Pandora. The subscription costs $10 a month and it gives you unlimited access to millions of ad free songs, but with a bigger emphasis on the artists.
Behind the Scenes at Apple Music Headquarters
