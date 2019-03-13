Family Speaks Out After 25-Year-Old Student Killed in Hit-And-Run in South L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Family members on Wednesday were mourning the loss of a 25-year-old art student who was killed in a hit-and-run right outside the family's home in the Crenshaw neighborhood of South Los Angeles.

Jonathan Williams was struck by a fleeing driver and thrown 50 feet across the street at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Coliseum Street Sunday, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries later that night, according to police.

The vehicle that hit Williams was fleeing after colliding with another car at around 9:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Rodeo Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The suspect was speeding on Martin Luther King Boulevard, where it struck Williams who was crossing the street, LAPD said.

The suspect did not stop and instead continued to drive away, getting involved in a third collision with a street sign along the way.

Police later found the vehicle at 9th Avenue and 48th Street, where the suspect attempted to flee on foot but was taken into custody, LAPD said.

Authorities did not identify the suspect.

Williams' family said he was an art student at West Los Angeles College and described him as a talented student who was beloved.

“Jonathan was loved by so many people and I just cant believe it,” his mother, Trude Williams told KTLA, holding back tears.

Outside the family's home on Wednesday, the family lit candles, put out flowers and Williams' drawings, and said prayers.

“Yeah we’re making noise. My cousin was killed. We’re making noise. We’re not going to keep silent. He mattered," his cousin, Kimberly Bryant Montgomery said.

The family said they had noticed several accidents at the same intersection and urged city leaders to take action.

“We need some protection so this doesn’t happen again to somebody else’s son," Montgomery said.