× Fatal Big Rig Crash Prompts Closure of Southbound 5 Freeway in Anaheim

A fatal crash involving a big rig on the 5 Freeway in Anaheim forced officials to issue an hourslong SigAlert Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred just before 3 a.m. in the southbound lanes near Euclid Street, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.

The big rig overturned as a result of the crash and was left on its side in the carpool lane, the CHP stated.

A car that was also involved in the incident ended up blocking another lane of the freeway.

The coroner was sent to the crash site to investigate the fatal collision, the CHP stated.

No further details on the fatality were immediately available.

A SigAlert for the closure of all southbound lanes was issued about 3:15 a.m.

Aerial video from Sky5 later showed one lane had reopened to southbound traffic.

It was unclear when the rest of the freeway would reopen.