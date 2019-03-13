Frank Buckley Interviews: Diane Shader Smith, Author/Publicist

Diane Shader Smith is the mother of the late Mallory Smith who authored the posthumously published memoir “Salt in My Soul: An Unfinished Life.” Mallory was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at the age of three and began writing a journal at 15. She continued writing in that journal until she died at the age of 25. Diane worked to get those pages published in book form and the result is the memoir published this month by Penguin Random House.

During this podcast, Diane shares her daughter’s story and her own story, including how she and her husband handled raising a child with CF. Diane reveals the struggles and the triumphs that Mallory and her family experienced, their determination as a family to try to beat CF, and she details the inspiring way that Mallory lived her life.