Gov. Newsom Dismisses Criticism Over His Moratorium on Death Row Executions

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Wednesday defended his decision to ban all California death row executions, saying he had to act because the state was on the verge of approving a new method of lethal injection that likely would have led to dozens of executions.

Newsom signed an executive order imposing a moratorium on capital punishment — a decision he argued was a moral necessity and in the interest of justice.

The Democratic governor, a longtime opponent of the death penalty, said he would not take part in executing prisoners knowing that many death row inmates in California and other states have been exonerated, providing proof of flaws in the criminal justice system.

“I cannot sign off on executing hundreds and hundreds of human beings, knowing — knowing — that among them will be innocent human beings,” Newsom told reporters at a press conference in the Capitol.

