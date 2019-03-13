La Mirada Offers $5K Reward Amid Search for Driver Who Fatally Hit Grandmother, Injured 2 Children

City officials in La Mirada on Wednesday announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the hit-and-driver who fatally struck a grandmother and ran over her two grandchildren in broad daylight last month.

Maria Chavarria, 68, was walking the young boy and girl home from school on the afternoon of Feb. 20 when a car hit them from behind, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The fatal incident took place in the 14800 block of Escalona Road, which is a few blocks from Escalona Elementary School. There are no sidewalks on the street, and the three victims were walking in a gutter along the side of the road at the time.

Chavarria died after being taken to a local hospital in critical condition, authorities said. The children suffered minor injuries.

The male driver — who investigators say did not stop to render aid to the dying woman or the children — remains at large, and authorities on Wednesday pleaded with the public again for help capturing him.

“We believe someone knows who it might be. $5k is a lot of money AND you’d be doing what’s right. We know the family would be very appreciative,” the sheriff’s Norwalk Station tweeted as it announced the reward.

The car being sought is described as a dark gray, four-door, 2015-2017 Toyota Camry. It likely has damage to its front and right side.

A suspect description was not immediately available beyond the driver’s gender.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Norwalk Station at 562-466-5439, or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477.