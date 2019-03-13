Man Taken Into Custody After Warrant Served at Apartment Near USC; Found Device Deemed Safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man was taken into custody after a warrant was served at his apartment near USC and a device that prompted a large police response was eventually deemed safe, officials said Wednesday.

Los Angeles Police Department officers originally responded to a suspicious package about about 9 a.m. in the 1200 block of 29th Street in University Park, Officer Luis Garcia told KTLA.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed several LAPD patrol cars and a USC security vehicle near a construction area at the scene.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials were servicing a warrant at the location when they discovered a device that looked like a battery.

Several streets in the area were closed as campus and LAPD officials investigated the suspicious device.

The device was deemed safe and no explosives were found in the area.

The man was arrested in connection with the unspecified warrant.

No further details about the incident have been released.

Police Activity at 29th St and Orchard Ave is ongoing. Please stay out of the area. The street closures on 28th St from Hoover and Orchard, 29th St from Hoover to Ellendale, 30th St from Hoover to Orchard will continue until further notice as the LAPD investigation is ongoing. — USC DPS (@USCDPS) March 13, 2019

