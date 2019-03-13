× Long Beach Police Clerk Pleads Not Guilty to Secretly Filming Coworkers Using Restroom at Headquarters

A Long Beach police staffer pleaded not guilty on Wednesday to charges stemming from allegations he was recording his coworkers while they used the bathroom at the department’s headquarters.

Sergio Nieto, 28, of Downey is facing 115 misdemeanor counts of invasion of privacy.

The clerk typist was arrested last year on June 29 after a colleague noticed suspicious activity inside the men’s restroom in the police station at 400 W. Broadway.

Within hours, detectives determined Nieto had been secretly filming and photographing his coworkers without their knowledge, police said.

He recorded 69 victims, beginning March 21 and until he was arrested, according to a criminal complaint.

His victims included top brass within the department, the Long Beach Post reported.

Nieto has been suspended, pending the results of his criminal proceedings.

He was charged in the case on Jan. 25.

The defendant is expected to return to court March 15 for a pre-trial hearing.