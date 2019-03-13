× Transient Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder in Stabbing of 3 Other Homeless People in Pomona

Prosecutors on Wednesday announced charges against a 21-year-old transient man accused of stabbing three other homeless people in Pomona last week, killing one of them.

Jose Alfredo Mancinas allegedly stabbed a man in the face at a bus stop on East Holt and North Towne avenues, near fast-food restaurants and other businesses, the evening of March 8, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said. The victim sustained injuries but managed to flee.

The next day, Mancinas again used a knife to attack a man and a woman near a homeless shelter where the three had been staying in the 1200 block of East Mission Avenue, officials said.

The female victim, 49-year-old Stacy Lynn Castillo, died after Mancinas stabbed her multiple times. The other victim was stabbed in the throat but he was able to flee and later received treatment, officials said.

Witnesses described the second attack as “completely unprovoked,” Pomona police Sgt. Jon Edson previously told KTLA.

Responding officers arrested Mancinas when they saw him walking away, the District Attorney’s Office said.

Investigators have not released further information about a possible motive.

Prosecutors charged Mancinas with one count of premeditated murder and two counts of premeditated attempted murder, with allegations that he used a deadly and dangerous weapon— a knife — and inflicted great bodily injury.

Mancinas, scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, could face up to 64 years to life in state prison.

The District Attorney’s Office said it was requesting bail to be set at $4.12 million.