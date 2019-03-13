Norwegian Air Wants Compensation From Boeing for Grounded Fleet of 737 Max Planes

European discount carrier Norwegian Air is seeking compensation from Boeing for its grounded fleet of 737 Max 8 jets.

Norwegian is the first airline to say publicly it will demand that Boeing pay for lost flight time. It is expected other airlines will follow suit.

Aviation authorities throughout Europe ordered the grounding of the jets Tuesday in the wake of Sunday’s crash of a 737 Max 8 jet operated by Ethiopian Airlines that killed all on board. It was the second deadly crash of the 737 Max 8 plane in less than six months.

Norwegian has eighteen 737 Max 8 planes in its fleet, mostly for trans-Atlantic flights between Europe and the East Coast of the United States. The airline has ordered more than 100 of the 737 Max 8 planes.

“It is quite obvious we will not take the cost related to the new aircraft that we have to park temporarily,” said Norwegian CEO Bjørn Kjos in a recorded message to customers. “We will send this bill to those who produce this aircraft.”

Kjos apologized to customers affected by the grounding of the planes and said passengers would be taken care of by combining flights, reallocating aircraft and rebooking customers on other airlines. He said Norwegian lost just 1% of the airline’s seat capacity because of the grounding, and he hoped the planes would be back in the air soon.

Aviation authorities in most of Europe as well as Australia, Indonesia and China have barred the planes from their airspace. A growing number of airlines have also announced they won’t fly the planes until they know what happened in Sunday’s fatal crash.

Boeing paid an undisclosed amount to airlines affected by a 2013 grounding of its 787 Dreamliner jets after some of the planes’ batteries caught fire. It said the cost of that grounding was “minimal.”

The three-month grounding was worldwide, but it occurred when only 50 of those planes were in service. There are more than 350 of the 737 Max planes of different configurations that have already been delivered to airlines around the world.

Boeing and the FAA have said they expect to have a software upgrade available by next month to deal with problems detected in a fatal crash of a 737 Max 8 Lion Air flight last October.

During the the Lion Air crash in Indonesia nearly six months ago, the pilots fought to take control of the plane when its nose was forced down by an automatic safety feature. Everyone onboard was killed.

Boeing and the FAA has insisted that the plane is currently safe to fly with proper training for pilots, and have not agreed to a grounding of US flights.