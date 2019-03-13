× Palos Verdes Estates Teen Who Was Acquitted in 2017 Killing Rearrested on Suspicion of Other Felonies

A Palos Verdes Estates teenager who was previously acquitted of murder in an alleged gang shooting was arrested again this week as investigators continue to pursue felony charges against him, police said Wednesday.

Cameron Terrell, 19, was held without bail after being taken into custody around 6 p.m. Tuesday, Los Angeles police said in a news release.

Detectives haven’t said what crimes Terrell is suspected of, but say they found evidence he committed multiple felonies as a juvenile while investigating the killing of 21-year-old Justin Holmes.

Terrell’s attorney Jovan Blacknell told the Los Angeles Times Terrell is suspected of carjacking.

The case has been on hold since it couldn’t be prosecuted in the same proceedings in which Terrell was charged as an adult, LAPD said.

Holmes was shot and killed on Oct. 1, 2017, on the 7800 block of South Western Avenue, in the Manchester Square neighborhood of South L.A.

He was walking with two friends when they were confronted by two armed suspects who asked where they were from. One of the suspects opened fire, then both fled in a vehicle driven by Terrell, police had said.

The getaway car was a black 2014 Mercedes-Benz, the L.A. Times reported.

Investigators believe the shooting was gang-related, though they say Holmes and his friends weren’t involved in gangs.

The next week, Terrell and two juveniles were arrested in connection with Holmes’ death. Terrell was a senior at Palos Verdes High School at the time and was allowed private studies after other parents complained of a homicide suspect being on campus while out on bail.

A criminal complaint alleged Terrell went by “White Boy” and was involved in gang activity. The accusations drew particular interest since the teen is from the tony Palos Verdes Peninsula.

Terrell was charged with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder. Prosecutors had argued the killing was a way for Terrell to gain status in the Rollin’ 90s Neighborhood Crips, but a jury ultimately acquitted him after a week of deliberation, according to the Times.

The two other suspects are still going through the process determining whether they will be tried as juveniles or adults, police said.

Terrell is being held without bail until he appears in court, officials said. It appears a date has not yet been set.

LAPD said it was not releasing further information amid an ongoing investigation.