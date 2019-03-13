× Pasadena Man Who Allegedly Tried to Hit Officers With Vehicle During Pursuit Is Charged

A Pasadena man who allegedly tried to hit officers with his vehicle during a pursuit through eastern Los Angeles County has been charged, officials announced Wednesday.

Tom Rojas, 36, faces to two felony counts of assault upon a peace officer, one felony count of fleeing a pursuing peace officer’s vehicle while driving recklessly and vandalism causing more than $400 in damage, as well as one misdemeanor count of hit-and-run driving resulting in property damage.

On Wednesday, Rojas pleaded not guilty to the charges stemming from the March 9 incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Rojas allegedly drove his vehicle into a glass door at a store in the 1600 block of Town Center Drive in Montebello. Officers found his vehicle near the intersection of Paramount and Whittier boulevards in Pico Rivera and Rojas led police on a pursuit on surface streets.

Rojas allegedly hit one of the Montebello Police Department patrol vehicles and tried to hit another one.

At one point, police shot at Rojas, but he was not hit or injured, according to a news release about the incident from police.

Rojas was eventually arrested after he crashed his vehicle in Commerce, police said.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Rojas faces eight years and two months in prison if convicted as charged.

Prosecutors are recommending that his bail be set at $170,000.

34.016505 -118.113754