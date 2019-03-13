× Police Looking for Suspect Who Told Child Walking Home From Corona School to Get in His Vehicle

Police were asking for the public’s help finding a suspect who attempted to get a child who was walking home from a Corona school, into his vehicle, the Corona Police Department said Wednesday.

At around 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl was walking home from Orange Elementary School, when a gray Ford Ranger pickup truck with a black front fender and tool box drove past her, police said.

The car was moving westbound on Upper Drive and made a U-turn after passing the girl, then pulled up next to her. The driver then opened the passenger door and told the girl to “get in the car,” according to Corona Police .

The girl refused and fled to where a family member was waiting for her, police said.

A resident on Lester Avenue provided police with a photo of the suspect’s vehicle leaving the area.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man aged between 40 and 50 years old, with brown eyes and short brown hair, according to a tweet by Corona Police.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at wade.arens@coronaca.gov, and report any suspicious activity by calling 951-736-2330 ext. 3.

If you have information regarding this incident, please contact Corporal Arens at Wade.Arens@CoronaCA.gov We encourage our community to remain vigilant. Report suspicious activity at (951) 736-2330, opt. 3. #SeeSomethingSaySomething pic.twitter.com/d5mlhoAnMx — Corona Police Dept. (@CoronaPD) March 13, 2019