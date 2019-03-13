× At Least 1 Dead, 1 Injured in Small Plane Crash at Compton Airport

At least one person was killed and another was injured when a small plane crashed at the Compton/Woodley Airport in Compton Wednesday night, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

Just before 7:00 p.m., a small plane crashed on the airport’s tarmac at 901 W. Alondra Blvd, according to authorities.

The injured victim was transported to a nearby hospital in an unknown condition, LASD said.

It is unclear whether there were any other injuries.

California Highway Patrol and the Compton Fire Department responded to the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

