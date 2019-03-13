× SoCal Edison Power Lines Hit by Winds Caused Deadly Thomas Fire: Ventura County Sheriff

Southern California Edison-owned power lines hit by high winds caused the deadly Thomas Fire that tore through Ventura and Santa Barbara counties in late 2017, the Ventura County’s Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

The wildfire broke out on Dec. 4, 2017 before burning through more than 280,000 acres, killing two people and destroying hundreds of homes over the course of 40 days.

Power lines hitting against each other created what’s known as an electrical arc — resulting in hot, molten or burning material being deposited onto the ground below and ultimately sparking the devastating fire, according to sheriff’s officials.

SoCal Edison admitted its electrical equipment likely caused the wildfire in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in October 2018.

“SCE believes its electrical equipment was associated with an ignition near Koenigstein Road in Santa Paula — one of at least two origin points for the Thomas Fire,” the SoCal Edison statement reads.

Before moving north toward Santa Barbara County, the Thomas Fire threatened cities in Ventura County including Ojai, Fillmore, Ventura and Santa Paula, officials said. Nearly 9,000 personnel with the assistance of firefighters and first responders from across the U.S. battled the blaze until it was 100 percent contained on Jan. 12, 2018.

The agencies that investigated the fire’s cause include the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office, Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service.