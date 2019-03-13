× Woman Sentenced in the Beating Death of 82-Year-Old Grandmother in East L.A.

A woman was sentenced in the 2016 beating death of her 82-year-old grandmother in East Los Angeles, authorities said in a news release Wednesday.

Rebecca Surratt, 28, pleaded no contest to one count of second degree murder as part of a negotiated plea agreement and was sentenced to 15 years in prison, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

At the time of the killing, Surratt lived with her mother and grandmother, Maria Yslas, at a home in the 300 block of Woods Avenue, according to the DA’s office.

Surratt beat her grandmother to death on May 6, 2016, after the two got into an argument, prosecutors said.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department detectives told the Los Angeles Times that Surratt punched, kicked and possibly choked her grandmother, who was transported to a hospital where she died the next day.

No further information was available.