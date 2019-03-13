Women’s History Month at the Wilshire Ebell

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in the Mid-Wilshire District to continue her series of MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH reports at the Wilshire Ebell.

Inspired by scholar Dr. Adrian Ebell, the Ebell of Los Angeles was founded by women, for women in 1894. The non-profit organization remains dedicated to its original mission “to interest women in the study of all branches of literature, art and science and the advancement of women in every branch of culture.” The organization’s philanthropic endeavors include awarding scholarships to students and providing grants to charities that help at-risk women and children in the Los Angeles community. The club also hosts social and cultural events that inspire and empower. It is a gathering place to connect with artists, educators, authors, entertainers, speakers and politicians. The Ebell has been honored to host diverse and outstanding women such as Amelia Earhart, the last Queen of Romania and Michelle Obama.

Designed by architect Sumner Hunt, the Ebell of Los Angeles is commemorating its 125th year on Wilshire Boulevard. With three levels and 75,000 square feet, the renaissance-inspired structure is a noted architectural treasure and registered National Historic Landmark. The building includes a grand dining room, art salon, courtyard garden, and 1,266 seat Broadway-style theater. History resonates throughout the building – the Art Salon was one of the first art galleries in Los Angeles ( YES, BEFORE THE LOS ANGELES COUNTY MUSEUM OF ART! ); Judy Garland was discovered on the Wilshire Ebell Theatre stage; and in nine decades, the theatre stage has been graced by performers ranging from Elizabeth Taylor to U2. For more information about this historic women’s organization and its theatre, please take a look at the website.

