× YouTube Personality Sues Fairfax District Synagogue, Security Guard After Being Shot During Bizarre Confrontation

A YouTube personality who was shot during a strange clash outside a West Los Angeles synagogue last month has filed a civil lawsuit against the security guard who opened fire and his employers, accusing them of assault, false imprisonment and discriminating against her because she is transgender, according to court documents.

Zhoie Perez, 45, was filming the outside the Etz Jacob Congregation/Ohel Chana High School building in the Fairfax district on Feb. 14 when she became involved in an altercation with security guard Edduin Zelayagrunfeld.

Videos Perez posted to her YouTube channel, where she is better known as Furry Potato, show the 44-year-old guard repeatedly told Perez to leave the area and constantly moved his hand toward his firearm, even though she was standing on a public sidewalk.

At one point in the video, Zelayagrunfeld threatened to shoot Perez if she did not move away from an entrance. The guard appeared to have his weapon pointed toward the ground when a gunshot is heard in the video.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.