Alternative Spring Break Options With United Way

Thirty youth volunteers learned about disaster recovery work during their time off from school. Participants cleaned up Zuma Beach from storm trash, supplied hygiene kits to victims of the Woolsey Fire, planted trees in the Simi garden and gave literary kits to the Boys and Girl’s Club instead of going on spring break. United Way’s Larissa Rydin joined the 5 Live team to tell us how other young adults can get involved in an alternative spring break. Find out more at UnitedWay.org.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on March 14, 2019.