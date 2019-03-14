Alternative Spring Break Options With United Way

Posted 5:28 PM, March 14, 2019, by

Thirty youth volunteers learned about disaster recovery work during their time off from school. Participants cleaned up Zuma Beach from storm trash, supplied hygiene kits to victims of the Woolsey Fire, planted trees in the Simi garden and gave literary kits to the Boys and Girl’s Club instead of going on spring break. United Way’s Larissa Rydin joined the 5 Live team to tell us how other young adults can get involved in an alternative spring break. Find out more at UnitedWay.org.

This segment aired on KTLA’s 5 Live on March 14, 2019.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.