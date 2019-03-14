Breaking: Many Dead in Mass Shooting at Mosque in New Zealand

‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Sought Following Shooting of His Ex-Girlfriend in the City of Orange

Posted 8:04 PM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 08:10PM, March 14, 2019
Patrick French, 33, pictured in a photo released by the Orange Police Department on March 14, 2019.

Police in Orange are seeking a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a shotgun before fleeing in a rented vehicle.

Patrick Allen French, 33, is considered armed and dangerous, the Orange Police Department said in a written statement.

The attack took place about 6:45 a.m. in a private community in the 700 block of East Lake Drive, police said.

Police in Orange are seeking this rented Ford Explorer in connection with the shooting of a woman on March 14, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

“French shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a shotgun,” according to the statement. The woman was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition.”

French fled the area in a rented, silver Ford Explorer with a California license plate of 8HWE087, police said. He was believed to have taken the shotgun with him.

“French is considered armed and dangerous,” the statement said. “If located, call 911 immediately.”

Police in Orange are seeking this rented Ford Explorer in connection with the shooting of a woman on March 14, 2019. (Credit: Orange Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange police at 714-744-7403.

