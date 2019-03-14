× ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Man Sought Following Shooting of His Ex-Girlfriend in the City of Orange

Police in Orange are seeking a man who they say shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a shotgun before fleeing in a rented vehicle.

Patrick Allen French, 33, is considered armed and dangerous, the Orange Police Department said in a written statement.

The attack took place about 6:45 a.m. in a private community in the 700 block of East Lake Drive, police said.

“French shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a shotgun,” according to the statement. The woman was hospitalized in “serious but stable” condition.”

French fled the area in a rented, silver Ford Explorer with a California license plate of 8HWE087, police said. He was believed to have taken the shotgun with him.

“French is considered armed and dangerous,” the statement said. “If located, call 911 immediately.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Orange police at 714-744-7403.

Attempted Murder- On 3/13/19 at 0645 hrs. Patrick French (5/07/85) shot his ex-girlfriend multiple times with a shotgun at 700 E. Lake. French fled in the rented vehicle shown. French is armed and dangerous. If seen call 911. #WANTED #BreakingNews #OrangePD pic.twitter.com/z7m5lJg7ta — Orange Police Department (@CityOfOrangePD) March 15, 2019