'At-Risk' Corona Boy, 8, Remains Missing After Parents Arrested on Suspicion of Child Abuse: Police

Corona police on Thursday continued searching for a missing 8-year-old boy after arresting his parents on suspicion of child abuse.

Officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road about 7:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report of an “at-risk” missing child named Noah McIntosh, according to a Corona Police Department news release.

Responding officers spoke with the boy’s mother, 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey. However, they were unsuccessful in their efforts to reach his father, 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh, at a local apartment, the release stated.

Police served a search warrant around 8 a.m. the following day at the father’s residence, where they located the man along with his 11-year-old daughter. Noah, however, was nowhere to be found.

Officers have since arrested Godfrey and McIntosh, who are suspected of child abuse “based on evidence recovered during the investigation,” police said.

Officials declined to release photos of either parent.

Investigators are now seeking the public’s help to locate Noah, who was last seen approximately two weeks ago in the 4600 block of Temescal Canyon Road, according to police.

Anyone with knowledge of the child’s whereabouts is urged to contact Senior Detective Mario Hernandez by calling 951-279-3659 or emailing Mario.Hernandez@CoronaCA.gov.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.