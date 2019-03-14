California Is Drought Free After Very Wet Winter, Monitor Says

These maps from the U.S. Drought Monitor show California on March 13, 2018, right, and on March 12, 2019, left.

California is free of drought and only a small amount of territory remains in the lesser condition of abnormal dryness after a very wet winter.

The U.S. Drought Monitor says Thursday that more than 93 percent of the state is free of drought or dryness.

Tiny areas of abnormal dryness along the Oregon border and in parts of four southern counties amount to less than 7 percent of the state.

The Drought Monitor says the conditions in the far south are due to very dry prior years, noting that reservoirs in San Diego County are at only 65 percent of capacity.

After heavy snow early this week in Southern California mountains, weather is expected to warm under influence of Santa Ana winds before another storm approaches the state next week.

