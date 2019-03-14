College Cheating Scandal Brings Resignations, Questions at Elite SoCal Prep Schools

The Sage Hill School in Newport Beach is seen in a Google Maps Street View image from April 2015.

The college admissions cheating scandal is roiling some of Southern California’s most elite prep schools, leading to resignations and questions as federal prosecutors seek student records from the institutions.

Douglas Hodge and Michelle Janavs, two of the parents charged in connection with the wide-reaching college admissions cheating scandal, have resigned from their positions on the board of trustees for the famed Sage Hill School in Newport Beach.

Hodge is the former chief executive of Newport Beach-based Pacific Investment Management Co., or PIMCO. He is accused of paying bribes to get two of his children into USC as part of the admissions bribery scandal.

Hodge, 61, faces charges that include conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

