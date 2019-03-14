The CEO of Moment Tim Kendall joined us live with tips on how to curb tech addiction. Moment is a health/wellness app that successfully teaches people to reduce their smartphone use / develop healthier screen time habits via step-by-step personalized coaching. For more info, you can download the app or go to their website.
Curb Your Tech Addiction With the CEO of Moment Tim Kendall
