Curb Your Tech Addiction With the CEO of Moment Tim Kendall

Posted 11:34 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 12:37PM, March 14, 2019

The CEO of Moment Tim Kendall joined us live with tips on how to curb tech addiction.  Moment is a health/wellness app that successfully teaches people to reduce their smartphone use / develop healthier screen time habits via step-by-step personalized coaching. For more info, you can download the app or go to their website.

