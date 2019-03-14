Diva Defined: Areva Martin

Posted 6:46 AM, March 14, 2019, by , Updated at 06:45AM, March 14, 2019

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, attorney and TV personality Areva Martin talks about her role on the new show Face the Truth. She also discusses a number of topics like having a child with autism, raising a millennial and what it was like growing up in the projects.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”: via iTunes | RSS
Sheryl Lee Ralph on social media: Twitter | Instagram
About the Podcast: “Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office | California Cooking

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.