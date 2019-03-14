Diva Defined: Areva Martin

In this episode of Diva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph, attorney and TV personality Areva Martin talks about her role on the new show Face the Truth. She also discusses a number of topics like having a child with autism, raising a millennial and what it was like growing up in the projects.

