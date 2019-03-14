× Dozens of Migrants Breach Border Fence at Tijuana

A group of migrants who breached the U.S.-Mexico border fence by the Pacific Ocean at Playas de Tijuana was detained Thursday by Border Patrol agents in Border Field State Park on the U.S. side.

But the whereabouts are not confirmed of at least five other migrants who crossed over on Wednesday, according to a witness who recorded both the Wednesday and Thursday breaches on video and spoke with some of the migrants.

The group of about 35 people who crossed on Thursday included men, women and children who said they were mostly from Honduras and came to Tijuana in a caravan.

Video shot from the Mexican side shows the group climbing through a broken piece of fencing and running down the beach.

