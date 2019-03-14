Dozens of Small Animals Dead After Fire Erupts at Museum in San Bernardino County

About 100 small animals died Thursday when a San Bernardino County reptile museum caught fire, authorities said.

Turtles, geckos, snakes, parakeets and other small animals at the Mountain Town Reptile Museum in Oak Glen are thought to be among the dead. Some macaws and African grey parrots were rescued, however, said Jenny Smith, a spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The blaze damaged the museum building, but animals — goats, deer and geese — in pens outside were unharmed, she said.

Firefighters responded to the fire shortly before noon Thursday, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection. The fire is now contained. The cause is still under investigation.

#OakGlenIncident *update 2* Commercial Structure Fire at Mountain Town reptile museum in Oak Glen is contained. Resources will remain on scene for several hours for mop up and overhaul. Cause is under investigation. Assist from @YucaipaPD @CALFIRERRU @SBCOUNTYFIRE @RedlandsFD pic.twitter.com/flYgNsqHBs — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) March 14, 2019

#OakGlenIncident *update 4* According to the owners of Mountain Town reptile museum, 14 of the 32 animals were rescued. Here are two geese and 6 water turtles that are safe. 6 parrots were also rescued. pic.twitter.com/FT8X6wCDvR — CAL FIRE BDU (@CALFIREBDU) March 14, 2019