Homicide Detectives Investigating After Man Found Shot Dead in Malibu: Sheriff

Homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot dead in Malibu earlier this week, authorities said Thursday.

The victim was found in the 25600 block of the Pacific Coast Highway on Monday after deputies responded to the scene just after 4 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death has been ruled a homicide since coroner’s officials discovered the victim sustained a gunshot wound to his upper torso, sheriff’s officials said. The cause of death was determined Thursday.

The identity and age of the victim has not been released, and he has only been described by authorities as a Hispanic man.

No information about a suspect or other details have been released as authorities continue to investigate. Officials said it’s unclear whether the killing was gang-related.

Anonymous tips can be forwarded to L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-8477, downloading the “P3 MOBILE APP” on Google Play or the Apple Store or by visiting http://lacrimestoppers.org.