'It's Better Than Going to Disneyland': Throngs of Visitors Flock to See Super Blooms Around SoCal

In the hills of Lake Elsinore, children carried drooping apricot-colored poppies while panting dogs ran alongside them, their paws tainted orange.

Girls braided flowers into their hair and nature photographers juggled tripods and cameras, waiting for the lighting to be just right in Walker Canyon.

Throngs of visitors are trooping to the fields in Riverside County and elsewhere as Southern California revels in a super bloom of wildflowers, thanks to an unusually wet winter.

“It’s better than going to Disneyland,” said Randy Solis, a patrol officer with the Riverside County Habitat Conservation Agency, who was stationed at a trailhead Saturday in the Temescal Mountains, where the hills were carpeted in Day-Glo orange poppies.

